July 22, 2025: Today marks 21 straight days of 90°+ temperatures!!

Dangerous Heat

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid | High: 95 | WSW 3-8

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Muggy | Low: 75 | E 1-6

In Depth:

Today marks day twenty-one of consecutive days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees!!

The relentless heat continues this afternoon, with both Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings in effect across much of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky through 8 PM Wednesday.

What’s the difference?

An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when heat index values are expected to reach 105–110°F for several consecutive hours.

A Heat Advisory is issued when the heat index is expected to reach 100–107°F for an extended period.

Today is expected to be mostly dry, though we can’t rule out an isolated popup shower or storm.

Note: Temperatures will still feel even hotter after sunset due to lingering humidity.

The heat streak continues into the weekend.