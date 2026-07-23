July 23, 2026: A Much-Needed Break from the Summer Heat

A Refreshing Break from the Heat Before Storm Chances Return

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny, Less Humid |High: 85| NE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 65 | Light

A few lingering showers are still hanging around this morning, mainly south of I-40. These are associated with a cold front that has stalled along the Alabama/Tennessee state line. The good news is that these showers will gradually move out by late morning into the early afternoon, allowing for improving conditions through the rest of the day.

This afternoon is shaping up to be one of the most comfortable days we've experienced in quite some time. High temperatures will only reach the low to mid-80s, while noticeably lower humidity will make it feel even better outside.

Unfortunately, the cooler, drier weather won't stick around for long. Moisture will surge north from the Gulf Friday night into Saturday, leading to more widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout the weekend. While the overall severe weather threat remains very low, heavy rainfall will be the primary concern. With much of the area already experiencing a soggy July, it won't take much additional rain to create localized flooding issues. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, be prepared for periods of rain and keep an eye on the forecast for updates.

The brief taste of cooler weather comes to an end as we head into next week. High pressure will build back into the region, sending afternoon temperatures back into the mid to upper 90s.