July 24, 2026: Scattered showers & storms return late tonight & Saturday, heating up again starting Sunday

Pleasant Morning, Warm Afternoon Rain Chances Return Late Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower South/SE |High: 87| N-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Shower & Storm Chance Late Tongiht|Low: 69|N-5

then Light & Variable

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy, 50% Shower & Storm Chance|

High: 87| SW-5

In Depth:

Humidity levels remain pleasant for most of us today. It's still humid in our southeastern counties. The Muggy Meter will increase for all of us over the weekend.

There are several Back to School Bashes in our Weekend Planner. In addition to Love's Healthy Start, Metro Nashville Public Schools are hosting several events by clusters. Check their website for day and times.