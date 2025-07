Heat Advisory Through Wednesday

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid under a Partly Cloudy Sky | High: 95 | SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Warm & Muggy | Low: 77 | Light & Variable

Monday: Hot & Humid, Isolated Shower or Storm | High: 97, Heat Index: 105-110 | WNW 0-5

In Depth:

Heat & humid are the story the first half of the week as highs climb into the mid to upper 90s, and heat indices will range between 105-110!