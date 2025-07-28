July 28, 2025: Heat alerts continue for the Mid-South for several more days!

Heat Advisory for Middle Tennessee & Part of Kentucky

Extreme Heat Warning for West TN & Western Kentucky

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid, 30% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 96, Heat Index,

105-109, Higher in West TN |W-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Few Showers/Storms Early |Low: 77|

W-5 then Light & Variable

Tomorrow: Hot & Humid, 20% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 98,

Heat Index: 105-110, Higher in West TN |N-5

In Depth:

The high pressure heat dome will re-assert itself over the region

this week, and that means our afternoon temperatures could

flirt with 100 degrees a couple of days. That has prompted Heat

Advisory and Extreme Heat Warnings for most of our area for a

couple of days.

Heat alerts cover most of the eastern U.S.

Heat relief is in sight! A cold front will increase our rain and storm chances

for a few days by Thursday with highs in the 80s by Friday.