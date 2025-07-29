July 29, 2025: Dangerous Heat Consumes Middle TN / Southern KY

Extreme Heat Warnings

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid, 20% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 98, Heat Index: 105-110, Higher in West TN |N-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy |Low: 76| Variable

In Depth:

Monday was the hottest day of the season so far, with Nashville hitting 98 degrees. Today, we’re expected to match that... But as you know, it won’t feel like 98. Heat index values will range from 105 to 115 degrees for several hours this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon. Due to the dangerous conditions, Extreme Heat Warnings are in place across much of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, where it will feel as hot as 110 to 115 degrees.

Please give yourself grace. Check on your friends and neighbors.

Relief is on the way. A cold front will bring increased rain and storm chances by Thursday, with highs dropping into the 80s by Friday.