July 30, 2025: Extreme Heat Warning today, some heat relief on the way

Extreme Heat Warning for Most of the Area Today

Heat Advisory for the Plateau

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid, Isolated Shower or Storm |High: 95,

Heat Index: 105-112 |NE-5

Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 78| NE-5 then Lt. & Var.

Tomorrow: Hot & Humid, Scat. Showers & Storms |High: 96,

Heat Index 105-111 |SW to NW-5

In Depth:

It'll be hot and humid again today! For the first time since

June 30, 2023, the Nashville area was put under an Extreme

Heat Warning this week. The heat warning expires at 8pm this evening.

The Heat Risk map is a new and still experimental product from the

National Weather Service. Below is a guide to what the colors mean.

There is some heat relief on the way this weekend.