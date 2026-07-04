July 4, 2026: Mother Nature may bring fireworks of her own this Independence Day

HOT, HUMID, & POP-UP STORMS

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid w/ Afternoon Pop-Up Storms, Heat Advisory until 8pm | High: 97 | S 0-5

Tonight: Warm & Muggy w/ Patchy Fog | Low: 73 | Light

Sunday: Hot & Humid w/ Afternoon Pop-Up Storms | High: 95 | SW 1-6

In Depth:

Happy 250th Birthday America! Your Independence Day is shaping up to be another hot and humid day with summertime pop-up storms in the afternoon and early evening.

Highs today will climb into the mid to upper 90s with heat indices between 102° - 107° across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area. Because of this a Heat Advisory is in effect until 8pm for all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

WTVF

Also, with the heat and humidity we expect pop-up storms this afternoon through early evening. As storms diminish in coverage after sunset that should put us in good shape for firewoks across the area tonight.

WTVF

While temperatures will remain above average this weekend, we will enjoy a little bit of a break from extreme heat next week as highs fall back into the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s - seasonal for this time of year.

WTVF