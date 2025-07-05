July 5, 2025: Hot temps & pop-up storm chances

Sweltering Heat & Pop-Up Storm Chances

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny & Hot, 20% Chc. for a Pop-Up Storm | High: 96 | S 1-6

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Slightly Muggy | Low: 74 | S 0-5

Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Hot, 20% Chc. for a Pop-Up Storm or Two | High: 96 | SSW 1-6

In Depth:

A hot weekend is forecasted with increasing humidity across the Mid-South. Highs will top out in the mid 90s, but it will feel like it is between 100-104 degrees. Make sure you are wearing sunscreen and stay hydrated if you are outside.