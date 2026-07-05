July 5, 2026: Another day of pop-up storms

Pop-Up Storm Chances Continue

Forecast:

Today: Near Seasonal Temps & Humid, Pop-Up Storms | High: 93 | SW 1-6

Tonight: Warm & Muggy, Iso. Storms Poss. | Low: 74 | Light

Monday: Humid w/ Afternoon Pop-Up Storms | High: 95 | SW 1-6

In Depth:

For the first time in about a week we are not under any type of heat alert. But, it will still be a humid day with highs in the 90s and heat indices around 100. If you have plans outdoors please make sure to wear sunscreen as the UV index remains very high across the area. This means it will take 20 minutes or less for you to get a sunburn.

WTVF

Throughout the upcoming week highs will be near normal in the lower 90s - a nice change for the triple digit heat we experienced last week.

WTVF

Pop-up storms remain in the forecast throughout the week as well. There is a one out of five chance we could see a stronger storm or two today with heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and damaging wind - a typical summertime setup.