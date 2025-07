Continued Hot & Humid

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy & Hot, 20% Chc. for a Pop-Up Storm or Two | High: 96 | WSW 2-7

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Muggy | Low: 74 | SW 0-5

Monday: Partly Cloudy, Hot, & Humid w/ a 30% Chc. for a Pop-Up Storm or Two | High: 94 | WSW 2-7

In Depth:

Hot and humid conditions are the story across the Mid-South with highs in the 90s. If you have travel plans across the region make sure the a/c in your car is working!