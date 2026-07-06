July 6, 2026: Seasonal temperatures this week with scattered & thunderstorms

AM Fog Advisory for Part of Middle Tennessee

Forecast:

Today: AM Fog, Mix of Sun & Clouds, 40% Shower & Thunderstorm Chance|

High: 89| S to W-5

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Few Early Evening Showers & Storms |Low: 70| NW-5

then Light & Variable

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 40% Showers & Storm Chance|High: 90|

NW-5

In Depth:

Looking at the through the week, the pattern stays unsettled with showers and thunderstorms possible every day. Like the past couple of days, it won't rain everywhere, but where it does rain, there may be some locally heavy downpours.

Afternoon highs will be close to the average high of 90. It'll still be muggy, but we won't will dealing with the intense heat of last week.