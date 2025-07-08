Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

July 8, 2025: Afternoon Scattered Showers & Storms

Afternoon Scattered Showers: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Afternoon Scattered Showers: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Posted
and last updated

Unsettled Conditions Return

Forecast:
Tuesday: Pt. Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms | High: 93 | SSW 2-7
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Patchy Fog | Low: 73 | Light

In Depth:
Rinse and repeat... Afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms will make for an unsettled workweek.

Where storms do develop, expect damaging wind gusts, localized flooding, and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. However, we are not anticipating a widespread severe weather event.

Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s, feeling more like the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. When showers or storms move through, temperatures will cool into the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk