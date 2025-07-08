July 8, 2025: Afternoon Scattered Showers & Storms

Unsettled Conditions Return

Forecast:

Tuesday: Pt. Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms | High: 93 | SSW 2-7

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Patchy Fog | Low: 73 | Light

In Depth:

Rinse and repeat... Afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms will make for an unsettled workweek.

Where storms do develop, expect damaging wind gusts, localized flooding, and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. However, we are not anticipating a widespread severe weather event.

Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s, feeling more like the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. When showers or storms move through, temperatures will cool into the mid to upper 80s.