July 8, 2026: Daily rain & thunderstorm chances continue

More Rain & Thunderstorm Chances with Locally Heavy Downpours

Forecast:

Today: Patchy AM Fog, Mix of Sun & Clouds, Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms, Locally Heavy Downpours Possible|High: 88|W-5

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Few Early Evening Showers & Storms|Low: 71|SW-5

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, 30% Shower & Storm Chance, Higher Chances to

the East|High: 93| SW 5-10

In Depth:

After the morning fog, we'll see another warm and humid day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop. These storms may produce locally heavy downpours, and with them being slow moving, some more localized flash flooding is possible. This map doesn't mean everyone will see rain. It means there's the potential for most of the region.

The rain chances will continue each day through the weekend.