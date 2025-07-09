July 9, 2025: Same song, new day - humid, scattered showers & storms

Scattered Showers & Storms Remain in the Forecast

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Scattered Showers & Storms|High: 90|

SW to W 3-8

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Few Showers & Storms Early then Patchy Fog|

Low: 72 | Light

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms |High: 89|SW-5

In Depth:

The weather pattern for the Mid-South will remain the same for

the next several days. It'll stay humid with scattered showers

and thunderstorms.

There is a chance for heavy downpours with any rain or thunderstorms

that develop today. We'll keep an eye out for a chance for a few strong

storms in our eastern counties. The primary threat is damaging

winds with frequent lightning.