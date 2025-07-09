Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

July 9, 2025: Same song, new day - humid, scattered showers & storms

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Posted
and last updated

Scattered Showers & Storms Remain in the Forecast

Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Scattered Showers & Storms|High: 90|
SW to W 3-8
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Few Showers & Storms Early then Patchy Fog|
Low: 72 | Light
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms |High: 89|SW-5

In Depth:
The weather pattern for the Mid-South will remain the same for
the next several days. It'll stay humid with scattered showers
and thunderstorms.

There is a chance for heavy downpours with any rain or thunderstorms
that develop today. We'll keep an eye out for a chance for a few strong
storms in our eastern counties. The primary threat is damaging
winds with frequent lightning.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk