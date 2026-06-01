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June 1, 2026: Scattered showers & storms, few storms may be strong to severe

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Scattered Showers & Storms Today, Some Storms May Be Strong to Severe

Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 60% Shower & Storm Chance, A Few Storms May Be Strong to Severe |High: 85| NE-5
Tonight: Partly to Mo. Cloudy, 50% Shower & Storm Chance, Mainly Early Tonight |Low: 63|NE-5
Tomorrow: Sunny & Less Humid |High: 83| NE 10-15

In Depth:
More rain and thunderstorms will move across the Mid-South today. Some of the cells could be strong to severe with damaging winds, small hail and locally heavy downpours as the primary threats.
Here's the morning outlook from the Storm Prediction Center.

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