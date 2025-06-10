Watch Now
June 10, 2025: Sunny Days Ahead

Bright and Breathable 

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny & not as Humid | High: 86 | NW 1-6
Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 61 | Light

In Depth:
Dense fog is impacting the morning commute, with a Fog Advisory in effect until 8 AM.

This afternoon will be bright and breathable, with temperatures topping out in the low / mid 80s.

Tomorrow morning starts our chilly with numbers in the upper 50s and low 60s.

However, the cool air doesn't stick around for long. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s / low 90s, as an unsettled pattern returns for the weekend.

