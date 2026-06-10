June 10, 2026: Heat and Humidity Take Over Through Friday

Extreme Humidity Pushes Heat Index Near 100°

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, Hot, Humid |High: 95| SW 5-10

Tonight: Warm & Humid |Low: 74| Light

In Depth:

Today and tomorrow, we transition from showers and storms to heat and humidity. In fact, the heat index will feel like 100°F or higher. Please take care of yourself, check on your neighbors, and don't forget about your pets.

A cold front will move through on Friday, bringing another chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Some storms could turn strong / severe. The main threat(s) gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Dew points will decrease slightly on Saturday, allowing for more comfortable conditions. Rain chances return next week.