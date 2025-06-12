June 12, 2025: Summertime Heat & Humidity Are On The Rise

Heat, Humidity, & Rain Chances Rise

Forecast:

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storm Ch., Mainly South |High: 90| S-5

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storm Ch., Mainly West |Low: 71 | S-5

In Depth:

Heat and humidity will continue to increase, with afternoon highs reaching around 90°F. Rain chances return to the area, with the greatest likelihood south of I-40 and across the Plateau.

Friday and Saturday, showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread. While it won't be a complete washout, we do expect several heavy downpours accompanied by gusty winds. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s, and conditions will remain muggy.

Rain chances persist throughout Father's Day, but drier weather is expected to return as we head into the workweek.