June 12, 2026: Scattered showers & storms today and this weekend, some may be strong to severe

Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Today & This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 50% Shower & Storm Chance, A Few May be Strong to Severe with Gusty Winds & Heavy Downpours|High: 86|W 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, 30% Shower & Storm Ch. |Low: 67|N 5-10 then Lt. & Var.

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, PM Shower & Storm Chance|High: 91| SE to SW-5

In Depth:

A cold front will move into the region this morning with a line of showers and storms that will weaken and eventually die out. With the front still in the area this afternoon, daytime heating will help more showers and storms develop. Some of those may be strong to severe with with gusty winds, locally heavy downpours and frequent lighting. Here's the severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for today & tomorrow.

In addition to Bonnaroo, there is a lot happening in the area this weekend.

Here are a few items in the Weekend Planner.