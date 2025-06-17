June 17, 2025: Unsettled Today, Extreme Heat For The Weekend

Heat, Humidity, & Storms

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Humid, 50% Chc for Sct'd Storms | High: 84 | SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Muggy, Isolated Storm Chc | Low: 72 | SW 2-7

In Depth

The unsettled weather pattern continues today, bringing another round of high humidity along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Where storms develop, heavy rainfall is likely, potentially leading to localized flash flooding.

On Wednesday, expect showers and storms during both the morning and evening hours. However, current trends indicate a chance for drier conditions during the afternoon... With highs in the upper 80s/ low 90s, feeling like the low/mid 90s.

Some evening thunderstorms could produce strong / severe storms. Main threat continues to be damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours.

Temperatures will climb quickly starting Friday and continue rising through the weekend and into next week. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-90s, with heat index values making it feel closer to 100–104°F.

