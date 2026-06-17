June 17, 2026: Heating up today, a few strong storms possible tomorrow

Humidity Levels Increasing, Few Strong Storms Possible Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times|High: 91|S 15-20, Gusts: 25-30 mph

Tonight: Increasing Clouds, Slight Shower Chance|Low: 76| SW 15-20,

Gusts: 30 mph

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Increasing Rain & Storm Chances, A Couple of Storms May be Strong to Severe |High: 85| SW 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

In Depth:

You'll start to notice the humidity levels increasing today and especially tomorrow. A cold front will bring a drop in those levels Friday afternoon and Saturday.

Tomorrow, a cold front will move in from the north and a tropical system will go by just to our south and east. The front will help bring a line of showers and thunderstorms in during the afternoon and evening. A couple of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and heavy rain as the primary threats.