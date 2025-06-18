Watch Now
June 18, 2025: Few storms today, Storm 5 Alert tonight

Few Hit or Miss Storms Today, Storm 5 Alert This Evening and Tonight

Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 40% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 90|
Heat Index: 96 | S 10-15, Gust: 25 mph
Tonight: Increasing Rain & Storm Chances, Some Storms May be
Strong to Severe |Low: 69 | SW-10, Gust: 20 mph
Tomorrow(Juneteenth): Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & A Few Storms|
High: 87| W 5-10

In Depth:
Today will be humid with a few pop-up storms possible. The heat
index will reach the mid to upper 90s. This evening into early
Thursday morning, area showers and storms will develop. Some of
those storms may be strong to severe. The primary threats are
damaging winds and heavy downpours.

