June 18, 2025: Few storms today, Storm 5 Alert tonight

Few Hit or Miss Storms Today, Storm 5 Alert This Evening and Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 40% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 90|

Heat Index: 96 | S 10-15, Gust: 25 mph

Tonight: Increasing Rain & Storm Chances, Some Storms May be

Strong to Severe |Low: 69 | SW-10, Gust: 20 mph

Tomorrow(Juneteenth): Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & A Few Storms|

High: 87| W 5-10

In Depth:

Today will be humid with a few pop-up storms possible. The heat

index will reach the mid to upper 90s. This evening into early

Thursday morning, area showers and storms will develop. Some of

those storms may be strong to severe. The primary threats are

damaging winds and heavy downpours.