June 18, 2026: Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon

Damaging Winds and Heavy Rain Possible

Forecast:

Today: Increasing Rain & Storm Chances, A Couple of Storms May be Strong to Severe |High: 85| SW 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Isolated Shower, Clouds Decrease |Low: 67| N 5-10

Gusts: 30 mph

In Depth:

It is warm, humid, and breezy, but major changes are on the way. To get to cooler and less humid conditions, we first have to deal with a cold front and the remnants of Arthur. As a result, this afternoon looks windy and wet.

Today, a cold front will move in from the north while a tropical system passes just to our south and east. The front will help bring a line of showers and thunderstorms into the area during the afternoon and evening.

A few of these storms could become strong to severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain posing the primary threats. A brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out, but the risk remains extremely low.

Saturday will be hot, but thankfully, the humidity will be tolerable. Just don't get too used to it. The heat, humidity, and chances for rain return on Father's Day