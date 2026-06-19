June 19, 2026: Less humid today & tomorrow, showers return for Father's Day

Less Humid Today, Shower & Storm Chances Return on Father's Day

Forecast:

This Afternoon: Partly Cloudy, Less Humid|High: 85|N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog|Low: 64|N-5 then Light & Variable

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 89| SE-5

In Depth:

Humidity levels are lower today following the passage of a cold front that is now south of Tennessee. We'll have good weather today and tomorrow.

Humidity levels increase again Sunday along with a chance of rain and a few

thunderstorms on Father's Day.