June 2, 2025: Sunny & Seasonal

Seasonal Today, Hot Tomorrow!

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny w/ Seasonal Temps | High: 86 | Light

Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 64 | Light

In Depth

Bright skies and seasonal temperatures return across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Tomorrow, highs are expected to reach 90 degrees for the first time this season! Temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s to low 90s on Wednesday, with winds shifting out of the south and increasing humidity levels.

An unsettled pattern returns later in the week and will be the next stretch of weather to keep an eye on.