June 2, 2026: Comfortable Sunny Days Ahead

Sunshine Returns

Forecast:

Tomorrow: Sunny & Less Humid |High: 82| NE 10-15a

Tonight: Clear |Low: 59|Calm

We are drying out!! Not just in the rain department, but with lower dew points as well. This afternoon will be bright and comfortable, with highs in the low 80s, making it a great day to enjoy the waterways.

Overnight, clear skies and light winds will lead to a cool start, with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 50s.

Slim rain chances will return this weekend. However, we are not anticipating a washout. Any rainfall would be in the form of the typical summertime pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Most of us will make it through the weekend rain-free.