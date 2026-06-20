June 20, 2026: Seasonal Father's Day weekend

Dry Saturday & Father's Day, Storms Sunday Night into Monday

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy | High: 88 | ESE 2-7

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog Poss. | Low: 66 | SE 0-5

Tomorrow: Mostly to Partly Cloudy & a Little More Humid | High: 90 | S 5-15

In Depth:

Our weekend starts off dry with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. Humidity levels increase again Sunday, and Sunday night chances for rain and a few thunderstorms return.

If you want to get an early start to Father's Day and go fishing with dad it should be a nice Saturday for it!

WTVF

Father's Day is look warm, a little more humid, and rain free during the day. By Sunday night we expect showers and storms to return to the Mid-South.