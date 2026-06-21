June 21, 2026: Overnight storm chances prompt a Storm 5 Alert

STORM 5 ALERT LATE SUNDAY NIGHT – LUNCHTIME MONDAY

TIMING: MIDNIGHT – NOON MONDAY

THREATS/IMPACTS: Damaging Wind, Heavy Downpours, Low Threat for Small Hail, Isolated Tornadoes

Father's Day will be hot, humid, and dry, but conditions change overnight. The storm threat begins around midnight and continues through the overnight hours, with the system expected to exit the area around lunchtime Monday. Rain chances will linger into the afternoon, but the severe threat should be gone by then.

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The primary threats with tonight's storms will be damaging straight-line winds and heavy downpours. The threat for small hail and a brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out, though both are considered extremely low probability.

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As with any severe weather threat we urge you to have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts overnight. A weather radio is one option. Storm 5 WeatherCall is another, delivering text messages or phone calls to subscribers who are in the path of dangerous weather. The service also includes a GPS option, allowing travelers to receive alerts on the go. Storm 5 WeatherCall is subscription-based at $15 per year, or just over $1 per month.