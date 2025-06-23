Watch Now
June 23, 2025: Hot week ahead

Heat Advisory for Most of the NewsChannel 5 Area Today

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times, Few Showers & Storms
Developing |High: 96, Heat Index: 102-107|SE-5
Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 75| SE-5 then Light & Variable
Tomorrow: Continued Hot & Humid, Isolated Shower &
Storm Possible |High: 97, Heat Index: 102-108| Lt & Var

In Depth:
The first heatwave of the season continues today with the heat index
topping 105° in most of our area. This means the Heat Advisory will continue.

The heat will be with us all week with afternoon highs between 95-100
degrees.

