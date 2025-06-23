June 23, 2025: Hot week ahead

Heat Advisory for Most of the NewsChannel 5 Area Today

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times, Few Showers & Storms

Developing |High: 96, Heat Index: 102-107|SE-5

Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 75| SE-5 then Light & Variable

Tomorrow: Continued Hot & Humid, Isolated Shower &

Storm Possible |High: 97, Heat Index: 102-108| Lt & Var

In Depth:

The first heatwave of the season continues today with the heat index

topping 105° in most of our area. This means the Heat Advisory will continue.

The heat will be with us all week with afternoon highs between 95-100

degrees.