June 24, 2025: Dangerous Heat Continues

Dangerous Heat Continues: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Dangerous Heat Continues: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Heat Advisory Until Friday Evening

Forecast:
Tuesday: Continued Hot & Humid, Pop-Up Storm Poss | High: 98, Heat Index: 104-110| Light & Variable
Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 75 | S 0-5

In Depth:
The Heat Advisory remains in effect until Friday evening, with dangerous heat index values (“feels like” temperatures ) expected to reach up to 110 degrees across the NewsChannel 5 viewing area.

We urge everyone to take proper precautions during this period of extreme heat. Stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak hours, and check on vulnerable neighbors. Don’t forget to ensure the safety of pets, as they are especially susceptible to heat-related stress.

As we move into the weekend, rain chances will gradually increase. Isolated pop-up showers and storms may bring brief heavy downpours, significantly reducing visibility and leading to possible localized flooding, particularly in low-lying or poorly drained areas.

