June 29, 2026: Dangerously Hot Week Ahead

Extreme Heat Warning for Most of the Mid-State & Western KY

Heat Advisories for West TN & South Central Kentucky

Forecast:

This Afternoon: Hot & Humid, Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times|High: 96|SW-5

Tonight: Mo. Clear, Warm & Muggy |Low: 75| SW-5 then Lt. & Variable

Tomorrow: Hot & Humid, Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times|High: 98|W-5

In Depth:

It'll be dangerously hot this week as we're now in our first big heat wave of the year! This has prompted heat alerts for most of the NewsChannel 5 area.

A Heat Warning is issued with the heat index will be over 105 degrees for several hours. Heat Warnings are issued when the heat index will be closer

to and over 110°.

Please Stay Heat Safe This Week! Stay Hydrated!