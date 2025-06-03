Watch Now
June 3, 2025: Get Ready for the 90s!

The Heat Is On!  

Today: Mostly Sunny| High: 90 | South 5-15
Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 67 | Light

Get ready for the warmest day of the season so far! Believe it or not, we haven’t hit 90°F since October 6th. I expect us to reach that mark today and again tomorrow. Not only will it be warm, but it will also be sunny and dry.

Thursday, temperatures will feel like 90 degrees, with a chance of isolated showers or storms in the afternoon.

The best chance for rain returns this weekend.

