Watch Now
Weather

Actions

June 4, 2025: Highs near 90° today, increasing rain & storm chances starting tomorrow

Nashville had its first 90° for the year yesterday. We'll be near 90 degrees again today. Rain and storm chances will be on the increase for the end of the week into the weekend.
Very warm afternoon
Posted
and last updated

Afternoon Highs Around 90° Today, Few Storms Possible Tomorrow

Forecast:
Today: Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, Isolated Storm Ch. Southeast |High: 90|
S 5-10
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Clear |Low: 70| S 5-10
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Rain/Storm Ch., Higher Chance West/NW|
High: 89| S-5

In Depth:
Almost on cue, heat and thunderstorms are in the forecast as the CMA
Fest is about to begin. Most areas will be dry today with just an
isolates shower & storm chance in our southeastern areas. Tomorrow,
as more showers and storms develop, a few may be strong to
severe. Damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours are the primary
threats.

Stay weather aware as storms develop. A few could be strong to severe. We have
now issued a Storm 5 Alert for Friday.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk