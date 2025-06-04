June 4, 2025: Highs near 90° today, increasing rain & storm chances starting tomorrow

Afternoon Highs Around 90° Today, Few Storms Possible Tomorrow
Forecast:
Today: Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, Isolated Storm Ch. Southeast |High: 90|
S 5-10
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Clear |Low: 70| S 5-10
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Rain/Storm Ch., Higher Chance West/NW|
High: 89| S-5
In Depth:
Almost on cue, heat and thunderstorms are in the forecast as the CMA
Fest is about to begin. Most areas will be dry today with just an
isolates shower & storm chance in our southeastern areas. Tomorrow,
as more showers and storms develop, a few may be strong to
severe. Damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours are the primary
threats.
Stay weather aware as storms develop. A few could be strong to severe. We have
now issued a Storm 5 Alert for Friday.