June 4, 2026: Pleasant Today, More Humid This Weekend

Sunshine Sticks Around, Humidity Returns Soon

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 87| S-5

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 61| S-5

Low humidity levels stick around for one more day, but don’t get too used to it. Dew points will be on the rise, bringing back that typical Southern summertime feel.

Today features mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Perfect weather as CMA Fest, the longest-running country music festival in the world, gets underway!

Rain looks to stay at bay through most of the weekend, with our next chance arriving on Sunday. Even then, it won’t be a washout—just a spotty shower or two.

CMA Fest isn’t the only thing happening this weekend. On Saturday, Casting for Kids, benefiting CASA of the Highland Rim Stewart County, is also taking place. The forecast looks lovely, with highs in the upper 80s and a return to more humid conditions.

Showers begin to creep back into the forecast Sunday afternoon and remain with us through the middle of next week.