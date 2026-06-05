June 5, 2026: Pleasant humidity levels today, more humid this weekend

Dry Today, Rain & Storm Chances Return Sunday into Next Week

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy |High: 87| S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 66| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy |High: 89| SW 5-10

In Depth:

After a pleasant start to our morning, highs will warm to the 80s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

It'll be warm for the late morning and afternoon concerts at CMA Fest, but it'll pleasant this evening for the nightly concert at Nissan Stadium.

There are a lot of events this weekend, including free fishing day in Tennessee and Kentucky.