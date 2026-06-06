June 6, 2026: Humidity increasing today, but no rain expected

Rain & Storm Chances Return Sunday into Next Week

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy & Somewhat Humid | High: 89 | S 3-8

Tonight: Becoming Mostly Cloudy & Muggy | Low: 69 | S 1-6

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy & Humid w/ Sct'd Afternoon & Evening T-Storms | High: 86 | S 3-8

In Depth:

It's day 3 of CMA Fest and if you have plans to head downtown for the festivities - or any outdoor plans today - make sure you wear sunscreen. With a high UV Index you will get a sunburn within 20 minutes if you are not wearing sunscreen.

WTVF

If you are planning to attend tonight's CMA Fest Concert at Nissan Stadium it will be dry, warm, and muggy.