June 6, 2026: Humidity increasing today, but no rain expected

Rain & Storm Chances Return Sunday into Next Week
Forecast:
Today: Partly Cloudy & Somewhat Humid | High: 89 | S 3-8
Tonight: Becoming Mostly Cloudy & Muggy | Low: 69 | S 1-6
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy & Humid w/ Sct'd Afternoon & Evening T-Storms | High: 86 | S 3-8
In Depth:
It's day 3 of CMA Fest and if you have plans to head downtown for the festivities - or any outdoor plans today - make sure you wear sunscreen. With a high UV Index you will get a sunburn within 20 minutes if you are not wearing sunscreen.
If you are planning to attend tonight's CMA Fest Concert at Nissan Stadium it will be dry, warm, and muggy.