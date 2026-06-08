June 8, 2026: Flood Watch for most of the area today, area showers & thunderstorms

Flood Watch Today: Middle TN - 6am-8pm | KY - 1pm -7pm

Forecast:

Today: Warm & Humid, Area Showers & Storms, Some Storms May be Locally Heavy & Slow Moving |High: 84 | S 5-10

Tonight: Warm & Humid, Scattered Showers & Storms |Low: 73| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Scattered Showers & Storms |High: 88|

SW 5-10

In Depth:

We'll see area showers and thunderstorms develop today. Some of the storms may be slow moving and locally heavy. That could lead to some localized flooding. That has prompted a Flood Watch for most of the NewsChannel 5 area today. The exception is West Tennessee.

A couple of storms could be strong, possibly severe today and tomorrow. Damaging winds will be the primary threat with locally heavy downpours and frequent lightning.