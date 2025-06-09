Watch Now
Weather

Actions

June 9, 2025: Area showers & storms today, a few may be strong to severe

Early morning forecast: Monday, June 9, 2025
Early morning forecast: Monday, June 9, 2025
Posted
and last updated

Storm 5 Alert This Afternoon & Early Evening

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms, A Couple May be Strong to
Severe |High: 84| NW to W 5-10
Tonight: Scat. Showers & Storms Early, Mainly East of I-65, A Few May
be Strong to Severe |Low: 63 | W-5
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 84| W-5

In Depth:
As a cold front moves across the region today, area showers and
thunderstorms will develop. A couple of those storms may be strong
to severe with damaging winds & heavy downpours the primary threats.
The chance for large hail and tornadoes are low but not zero.

Most folks will be fine to do yard work this morning, but keep in mind
there will be increasing rain and storms chances today. Some showers
& storms are possible in our northwest counties this morning.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk