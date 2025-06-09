June 9, 2025: Area showers & storms today, a few may be strong to severe

Storm 5 Alert This Afternoon & Early Evening

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms, A Couple May be Strong to

Severe |High: 84| NW to W 5-10

Tonight: Scat. Showers & Storms Early, Mainly East of I-65, A Few May

be Strong to Severe |Low: 63 | W-5

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 84| W-5

In Depth:

As a cold front moves across the region today, area showers and

thunderstorms will develop. A couple of those storms may be strong

to severe with damaging winds & heavy downpours the primary threats.

The chance for large hail and tornadoes are low but not zero.

Most folks will be fine to do yard work this morning, but keep in mind

there will be increasing rain and storms chances today. Some showers

& storms are possible in our northwest counties this morning.