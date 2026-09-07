Labor Day: Hot & Mostly Dry Today

Comfortable, Yet Hot, Labor Day

September 7, 2026 AM WX

Forecast:

Labor Day: Mix of Clouds & Sun, Slightly Above Avg. Temps | High: 91 | NE 5-10

Tonight: Clear Sky, Mild| Low: 72 | SW 5-10

In Depth

So far this season, we have recorded 61 days with temperatures reaching 90° or higher. The typical average is around 54 days, and unfortunately, we’re not done adding to that number just yet.

We still have several hot days ahead, but thankfully, the afternoons do not look to be as oppressive as they have been. Technically, the average high for this time of year is 87°, so yes, we will be above average, with highs in the low 90s. However, with lower dew points, the temperatures will feel closer to face value.

Rain chances remain low to nonexistent for most areas, although there is an opportunity for a few showers or storms this evening, particularly across the Plateau.

Rain chances will increase again on Thursday, bringing at least some potential for much-needed rainfall.

The Heat Isn’t Going Anywhere. Above-average temperatures will continue not only through the remainder of this week but also into the weekend and

next workweek.