Late August heat wave, highs flirting with 100° (8.26.24)

Triple Digit Heat Possible This Week

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny, Hot |High: 98| Lt & Var then SW-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low; 72| E-5 then Lt. & Var

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Hot |High: 99 | SW-5

In Depth:

As we head toward Labor Day weekend, the summer heat is

hanging on across the Mid-South. Afternoons high will be well

above our average high of 90 degrees.

As the high pressure heat dome expands over us, highs could top

100 degrees several day this week.

There isn't much of a rain chance for the start of the week; then, those

chances start to increase later in the week. We could use a good rain;

although, we don't that to mess up plans for the Labor Day weekend.