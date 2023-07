Less Humid Today

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny | High: 93 | NW 2-7

Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 70 | S 0-5

Monday: Hot and Partly Cloudy, 30% Chc. for Afternoon Storms | High: 94 | SW 2-7

In-Depth:

Despite lower humidity for your Sunday, temperatures will be warm as highs climb into the lower 90s for most.

WTVF

If you are hoping to get out and wash your car today you are in good shape! Chances for afternoon, summertime storms return Monday.