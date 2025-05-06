Let the Sunshine In! (05.06.25)

Sunshine Returns

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny Start then Clouds Increase PM | High: 76 | WNW-5

Tonight: Clouds Increase | Low: 57 | Lt & var

In Depth:

Prepare for a dry and pleasant day across Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. With clear skies, temperatures will rebound into the mid-70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to return on Wednesday and Thursday. However, we are not anticipating a complete washout or any severe weather.

Dry conditions are forecast to return just in time for Mother’s Day weekend.