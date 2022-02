Lots of Sunshine This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Sunny | High: 47 | NW 5-15

Tonight: Clear | Low: 22 | E 2-7

Sunday: Sunny, Turning Mostly Sunny | High: 61 | S 5-15

Details:

The weekend will be dry and sunny with each day getting a little warmer. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 40s and in the 60s by Sunday. Enjoy the quiet weather while we have it because rain and storm chances return for our work-week!