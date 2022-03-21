Watch
Lots of sunshine today, rain chances tomorrow (3-21-22)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Monday, March 21, 2022
Posted at 5:51 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 07:01:00-04

Mostly Sunny Skies Today, Rain and a Few Storms Tomorrow

Forecast:
Today: Sunny then Clouds Increase |High: 75| S 5-10
Tonight: Becoming Mo. Cloudy |Low: 53| SE 10-15
Tomorrow: Cloudy, Area Showers, Few Storms |High: 72| SE 15-20, Gusts: 30

Details:
Today is the first full day of spring! Look for a beautiful day. A storm system will track across the country tomorrow. We'll keep a close eye on the track, but right now, the best dynamics for severe weather tomorrow will be to our south. Behind the system, highs will drop to the 60s for the 2nd half of the week.

