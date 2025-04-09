Lots of sunshine today, strong storms possible tomorrow afternoon (4.9.25)

Mostly Sunny Today, Strong to Severe Storms Possible Thursday Afternoon

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny, Partly Cloudy Late |High: 68| SE to S-5

Tomorrow: Clouds Increase, Shower Chance Late |Low: 52| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Slight Morning Shower & Storm Ch., Scat.

Showers & Storms PM, Some May be Strong to Severe |High: 70|

SW 5-10

In Depth:

After a frosty start, highs this afternoon will reach the mid to upper

60s with lots of sunshine. Clouds will star to increase late day and

tonight. There will be a shower chance after midnight.

A cold front will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms

tomorrow. There's a small chance for morning showers and storms,

but the chances increase tomorrow afternoon and evening. Some of

those storms could be strong to severe. This is not the set up we saw

last week and this past weekend, but still stay weather aware.