Lower humidity levels arriving (8.19.24)

Not as Warm or as Humid

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, Stay Shower Chance-Plateau|High: 86| N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 64| N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid |High: 82 | NE 5-10

In Depth:

The work week starts with temps. slightly below normal today with highs

in the mid 80s. While it was still a bit humid this morning, less humid

air will filter in for the first half of the week.

While a stray shower can't be ruled out in our eastern counties,

especially along the Plateau, most areas will be dry today and tonight.

That'll set up a great evening on the mid-way for the Wilson Co-TN

State Fair.