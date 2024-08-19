Lower humidity levels arriving (8.19.24)

Not as Warm or as Humid
Forecast:
Today: Pt. Cloudy, Stay Shower Chance-Plateau|High: 86| N 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 64| N 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid |High: 82 | NE 5-10
In Depth:
The work week starts with temps. slightly below normal today with highs
in the mid 80s. While it was still a bit humid this morning, less humid
air will filter in for the first half of the week.
While a stray shower can't be ruled out in our eastern counties,
especially along the Plateau, most areas will be dry today and tonight.
That'll set up a great evening on the mid-way for the Wilson Co-TN
State Fair.