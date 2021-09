Pleasant Temps for Labor Day Weekend

Forecast:

Saturday: Partly Cloudy, 10% Chc of a Shower | High: 86| S 5-`10

Tonight: Showers Northwest | Low: 69 | S 0-5

Details:

Labor Day weekend, we'll see highs in the mid to upper 80s, but a few showers & storms will be possible, especially heading into Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. The rain will move out by Monday leaving us with a nice and dry Labor Day forecast!