Mainly dry start for the weekend, scattered showers & storms Sunday (6.16.23)

Heating Up for the Weekend
Forecast:
Today: Pt. Cloudy, 10% Shower & Storm Chance|High: 91|W 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy|Low: 63| N to NE 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy|High: 89| NE 5-10
In Depth:
Most of our region will be dry today, but a stray shower
or storm is possible. The chance is a little greater in our
southwestern counties into West Tennessee. Highs today
will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.
For the weekend, most folks will be dry Saturday with a stray shower
or storm possible. On Father's Day, scattered showers and storms
are expected to develop. A few of those could be on the strong side,
especially in our western areas.
Currently, the Storm Prediction Center, has a couple of our
southwestern counties in a 1 out of 5 risk for strong to severe storms
Sunday. That risk is at 2 out of 5 around Memphis. The region could be
expanded or shifted by the SPC by Father's Day.