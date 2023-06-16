Mainly dry start for the weekend, scattered showers & storms Sunday (6.16.23)

Heating Up for the Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, 10% Shower & Storm Chance|High: 91|W 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy|Low: 63| N to NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy|High: 89| NE 5-10

In Depth:

Most of our region will be dry today, but a stray shower

or storm is possible. The chance is a little greater in our

southwestern counties into West Tennessee. Highs today

will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

For the weekend, most folks will be dry Saturday with a stray shower

or storm possible. On Father's Day, scattered showers and storms

are expected to develop. A few of those could be on the strong side,

especially in our western areas.

Currently, the Storm Prediction Center, has a couple of our

southwestern counties in a 1 out of 5 risk for strong to severe storms

Sunday. That risk is at 2 out of 5 around Memphis. The region could be

expanded or shifted by the SPC by Father's Day.