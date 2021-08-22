Mainly dry today after historic rainfall Saturday

Sunday: Mo. Cloudy to Partly Cloudy 20% Isolated Storms Southeast. |High: 90| NW 5

Tonight: Patchy Fog, Partly Cloudy |Low: 72| Calm

Thankfully, we will see a mainly dry day today after historic rainfall Saturday. Dickson, Hickman, and Humphrey's counties saw catastrophic rainfall totals up to 12"-17" in some spots. This afternoon we will have isolated showers and storms but they will stay to the southeast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Heat will build into the work week with a few more dry days on the way. Highs through Wednesday will be in the low to mid 90s.

